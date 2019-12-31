‘We’re going to continue this fight’: Alberta Justice Minister vows to battle federal carbon tax

Send this page to someone via email

As the federal carbon tax is set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, Alberta’s justice minister is vowing not to back down in the province’s fight against it.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that we fight back against this federal overreach, to make sure Albertans know we have their back,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer said in Calgary Tuesday.

Schweitzer said Albertans made their opinions clear when his UCP government was elected on a platform to repeal the carbon tax — a promise they made good on as their first enacted bill.

He added that the province’s complete shutout of the Liberals in October’s federal election shows there is little support for the national carbon tax.

“We know what Albertans don’t want,” he said. “We’ve heard them loud and clear.” Tweet This

Ottawa’s carbon tax is set to $20 per tonne of carbon emitted into the atmosphere for 2020, rising to $30 per tonne in 2021. That tax is put forward to companies, not consumers, but prices will increase at the pump as companies attempt to make that up.

“I’m going to make sure I fill up my gas tank today because it’s going to be four [or] five bucks more tomorrow,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer said Tuesday that the UCP is currently waiting to see what the Alberta Court of Appeal’s decision is on the provincial government’s challenge of the carbon tax.

Ontario and Saskatchewan lost previous challenges in their top provincial courts but are both appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada — other cases that Schweitzer said his government will be watching closely.

He said the federal carbon tax will have a broad economic reach in Alberta.

“This is federal overreach, plain and simple,” Schweitzer said.

“We’re not willing to cave on this. Previous governments wanted to roll over to the federal government.

“We’re not willing to do that.” Tweet This

The federal government has put rebates in place that it said will offset the extra costs added to consumers by the carbon tax.

Here are the rebate amounts Albertans can receive in 2020, according to the federal government:

$444 for a single adult of the first adult in a couple

$222 for the second adult in the couple, while single parents will receive this amount for their first child

$111 for each child in the family under 18 years old

Rural Albertans will receive an additional 10 per cent supplement on top of the rebate they are eligible to receive.

– With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Adam MacVicar