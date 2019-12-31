Menu

Canada

Halifax officials urge residents to be aware of ice thickness on lakes, ponds

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 1:08 pm
Halifax officials are urging residents to be careful when going out on the ice.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are urging residents to make sure ice is thick enough before heading out for a skate or hike on lakes across the region.

According to HRM, temperatures are expected to climb over the coming days, which will have a direct impact on ice thickness. Although the municipality has an ice-thickness testing program each winter, residents are always urged to assess each situation and ice conditions before stepping onto frozen water.

“During the winter months, ice thickness reports for more than 70 lakes tested by the municipality are available to the public online,” HRM said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, reports are updated weekly, pending weather conditions.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends ice be at least 15 centimetres thick for individual skating and at least 20 centimetres thick for group skating.

Extreme caution is advised in areas where streams flow into and out of lakes.

It is also important, according to HRM, to note that ice conditions may vary over the entire surface of lakes and are subject to change with weather conditions.

