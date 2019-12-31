Menu

Canada

Police search for missing London man last seen in city’s north end

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2019 6:43 am
Michael Murkin, 41, of London.
London Police Service

London police are appealing to the public to help find a missing 41-year-old London man.

Police say Michael Murkin was last seen Dec. 23 in the area of Hillside Drive and Ambleside Drive, southwest of Masonville Mall.

He’s described as white, roughly 5′ 4″ with a slim build, long grey hair and long grey beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

