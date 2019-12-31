Police search for missing London man last seen in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

London police are appealing to the public to help find a missing 41-year-old London man.

Police say Michael Murkin was last seen Dec. 23 in the area of Hillside Drive and Ambleside Drive, southwest of Masonville Mall.

He’s described as white, roughly 5′ 4″ with a slim build, long grey hair and long grey beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

