London police search for missing man last seen near Springbank Park

City police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Officials say Kyle Retford, 29, of London was last seen December 23rd around 2 p.m. in the area of Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway.

Police describe him as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet in height, with a slim build and short hair.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

