Alberta Castle opens doors as Bed & Breakfast for New Year’s Eve

A castle in Sturgeon County, Alta. is transforming into a bed and breakfast — inviting its first guests inside on New Year’s Eve.

The home has been under construction for 13 years.

“We started in 2006 and the main part of the home was completed in 2008. Then we continued to build the pool area… and then the carriage house,” owner Barbara Ryan explained.

Ryans Castle was inspired by a castle in Italy — and even features a moat, in the form of surrounding wetlands.

The interior does not disappoint. Ryan designed it herself, collecting furnishings from around the world.

“I’m going for the formal look, a European style. A lot of my pieces, like this table, came from McElheran’s on Jasper Avenue,” Ryan explained – pointing to a table with inlaid compartments.

“I’ve also got things from auctions in the United States and Europe and had them shipped here.” Tweet This

If you’re wondering whether the inside of the castle is as cool as the outside, the answer is YES. Antiques, replicas – all of a European style. #yeg pic.twitter.com/wRMd1ja7s9 — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) December 30, 2019

For years, the castle has been a mystery to passers-by.

“We have locked gates so nobody’s seen the inside, until I put up my website,” Ryan said.

The couple launched the website after deciding to open up the home as a bed and breakfast.

“It’s something we can do together, my husband and I. And as we age, it’ll be nice to have a little business at home,” Ryan explained.

This is the castle’s main bathroom. It’s hands down the most beautiful bathroom I’ve ever seen in my life. Look at the bath faucet! #yeg pic.twitter.com/Wn8j6fHXsR — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) December 30, 2019

They’re expecting their first guests, from Bonnyville, Alta., to arrive New Year’s Eve. Ryan, a self-proclaimed introvert, said she’s nervous but excited to host them.

“I want to treat them like royalty. I want them to feel like they’re very, very special when they’re with us. I’m going to try my very best to be a great host.”

A one-night stay at Ryans Castle costs $995. A price strategically set.

“If I made it $200-300 then I would’ve had bookings every day. That’s not what I’m looking for,” Ryan said.

“I want something people can go to for an experience and it’s very exclusive.” Tweet This

Ryan’s Castle even has a special bird room for more than 20 birds. One kept whistling at me. Ego boost ;) #yeg pic.twitter.com/IL69OEPGLa — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) December 30, 2019

The castle features a full size indoor pool and a room full of exotic birds, almost all of which have been rescued.

Those aren’t the only animals on the property.

“I have ducks and miniature goats and Andalusian horses. It’s a petting zoo out there.”

The castle also boasts a special collection.

“We have a collection of Catholic relic Saints, bones of Saints and pieces of the true cross, passion relics. There’s a collection of over 1,500 — it’s the largest in Canada.”

Did I forget to mention the full size indoor heated swimming pool? #yeg pic.twitter.com/VHwZHsuSo2 — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) December 30, 2019

Though the front of the building largely looks complete, the back side remains under construction today.

“We’re starting with one room with the BnB and we’ll see how it goes. If I like it and it works well and it’s easy to do, then I’ll add a couple more rooms and go from there. With weddings and photography.”

Every piece in the castle is elaborate. From this bone bishop’s box to the desk with hidden compartments and the religious relics. #yeg pic.twitter.com/Uq7X1pSwjn — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) December 30, 2019