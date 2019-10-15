Menu

Canada

Ice castle to return to Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park this winter

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 15, 2019 1:25 pm
The 2018 version of the ice castle in Edmonton's Hawrelak Park. .
The 2018 version of the ice castle in Edmonton's Hawrelak Park. . Courtesy, Ice Castles

The extremely popular ice castle that turns Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park into a royal winter wonderland will be back again this year.

The company that creates the magical attractions made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday.

Depending on the weather, the castle could be open in early January 2020.

The design for the newest ice castle hasn’t been released yet, but in years past it has featured slides, thrones, fountains and even fire pits.

Ice Castles is bringing its massive winter display to Edmonton this winter.
Ice Castles is bringing its massive winter display to Edmonton this winter. Credit: icecastles.com

The castles are built by hand every year using only water. Professional ice artisans start by creating hundreds of icicles before moving them into position and spraying them with more water until the castle starts to take shape.

Story continues below advertisement

The ideal temperatures to build the castle ranges from about -8 C to -17 C.

READ MORE: Take a look at Edmonton’s ice castle ahead of opening day

Edmonton was the first Canadian city to host the exhibit and the first city ever that Ice Castles returned to for a second season in a row.

Winter 2020 will mark the fifth year the castle has been built in Hawrelak Park.

Edmonton’s Ice Castles lead artist explains how it comes together

The castle will once again be partnering with the Silver Skate Festival this season.

Tickets will go on sale through the Ice Castles website and will be available closer to the opening date. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

