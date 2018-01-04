Take a look at Edmonton’s ice castle ahead of opening day

While a bit delayed by the roller-coaster weather in Edmonton over the past few weeks, the ice castle in Hawrelak Park will officially open to the public on Friday.

The Narnia-like structure has been a popular attraction in the city for the past three years, after its first appearance in Edmonton in 2015/16.

While temperatures in Edmonton have yo-yoed over the past several weeks, those building the castle say they work with the weather they’re given.

“It’s had a huge impact,” lead artist Christian Denis said of the weather Thursday. “I’ve never seen such temperature swings and volatility in the temperatures. It’s been a bit of a challenge to get us started but in the end, it’s actually made some amazing ice formations.

“It’s created formations I’ve never seen before.”

The ever-evolving ice castle is built by hand using only icicles and water. The structure is constantly being reshaped by the artists as it freezes and melts with the weather. The icicles sparkle a glacial blue by day and are lit up with thousands of LED lights by night.

This year’s version of the frozen fortress is expected to be even bigger than in years past, with tunnels, a waterfall and tubular ice slide. It will also feature a throne room and a winding ice maze.

“This year it’s a lot more intimate, a lot more dynamic. We’ve got a lot more archways, a lot more doming,” Denis said.

The ideal temperature to build the castle ranges from about -8 C to -17 C, Denis said. This year’s team of artists is entirely from Edmonton.

“They’re just big kids who love playing with snow and ice.”

Tickets to visit the castle are on sale now on the company’s website. People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Tickets range in price depending on the time you visit. It’s hoped the castle will remain open to the public until March, depending on the weather.