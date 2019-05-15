Iconic castle-looking house becomes new studio space for Calgary artists

An unusual house that’s been turning heads since the 1970s is now entering a new era — and its inside will soon be just as eye-catching as its outside.

Built in 1946, the large house in Calgary’s upscale Mount Royal neighbourhood had extensive renovations in the 1970s, making it look a lot like a castle.

“The 15-year-old in me thinks this is the coolest house on the planet!” developer Rob Ohlson said.

Ohlson’s Maillot Homes bought the property, hoping it would appeal to someone wanting to build a new home on the site, but finding a buyer wasn’t easy.

“It’s a very difficult market right now,” Ohlson said.

So he’s taken it off the market and offered it to local artists to use for the next two years.

Artist Desere Pressey is in charge of the project, renting out studio space to other creatives.

Much of what they design will remain in place as settings for photo shoots and video production. Many of the larger rooms will be used to host events featuring music and art installations.

“Like a gothic ’70s mini-mansion turned art collective,” Pressey said.

More information on the art and events at the castle can be found online here.

“It’s iconic — a castle-looking house in the middle of the city,” Ohlson said. “So it’s got that fun factor.”

Reva Diana, one of the artists renting studio space, can’t wait to start painting.

“This castle has so many place to explore,” Diana said. “It’s going to be crazy.”