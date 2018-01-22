Live like a royal in Upper Mount Royal: castle for sale in Calgary

We may not all have the chance to marry into royalty, but now is your chance to live like you did as a castle in Calgary is now on the market.

For many, castles have been a fantasy since the time of reading fairy tales. But for the right buyer, that dream could become a reality.

In the Upper Mount Royal community sits a 5,500-square-foot development that attracted over 400 people to its first open house this past Sunday.

Realtor Daniel LeBlanc is on the lookout for the next “royal family” to start living their own fairy tale for a price of $1,750,000.

“This house is not going to appeal to everyone, but it has a lot of charm,” LeBlanc said.

The 1946 build has charms including a bridge, six spiral staircases, a dominant tower with a lookout and a courtyard for all of your royal entertaining needs.

The interior, complete with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, is decorated with wood-panelled walls and brightly-patterned vintage carpets, taking you out of Sleeping Beauty and into That ’70s Show.

The unique property could take its time to sell, LeBlanc said, adding he knows he’ll have to find the right buyer “that absolutely loves the house” to place that “Sold” sticker on the For Sale sign of this estate.

“It will take a bit of time, but if the buyer is out there, my goal is to find the right one.”