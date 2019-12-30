2 break and enters, hit and run in St. Catharines may be connected: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines have released photos of three suspects they believe are responsible for two break and enters on Sunday and a hit-and-run car crash early Monday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say the first of the incidents was a residential break and enter at a housing complex on Scott Street around 3:30 a.m. in which three suspects broke in and stole property from storage lockers, damaged video cameras and randomly smashed common areas of the building.

Investigators estimate the damage to be around $5,000.

Suspect caught on surveillance video connected to an alleged break and enter in St Catharines Sunday morning according to Niagara police. Niagara Regional Police Service

While inside the complex, police say one of the suspects likely scaled a balcony, entered an apartment with people sleeping inside and stole keys to a grey 2005 Saturn Ion.

The suspects in that incident are described as two men believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, with one wearing a plaid jacket and jogging pants, and the other wearing a black toque, black sweater and green bandana.

The third suspect wore a red jacket, backpack, black baseball hat, camouflage shirt and shoes with no laces, police say.

Later that morning, Niagara police say they also responded to another break and enter call at an apartment complex at 198 Scott St. at around 5:00 a.m.

Witnesses say two men forced their way into that building and broke multiple residential mailboxes, with damages estimated at about $1,000.

Niagara police believe a man damaged several mailboxes at an apartment complex on Sunday morning. Niagara regional Police Service

A suspect vehicle in that incident was believed to have been a grey Saturn Ion, according to police.

Early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m., a car of the same description was allegedly involved in a hit and run near Niagara and Manning streets. The sedan hit a Chevy Equinox before driving away.

Police say they found the grey Saturn abandoned in a nearby parking lot a short time later.

Witnesses say the suspects in the crash were two men between 25 and 35 years old.

One man is believed to have been wearing a leather jacket with two white insignias across the chest, jeans and grey gloves, while the other suspect wore jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava or scarf covering the bottom half of his face.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can reach out to detectives at 905-688-411 extension 9130.

Tips can also be left anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.