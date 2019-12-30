Menu

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after collision between pedestrians, motorcycle on the Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 8:45 am
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal collision between a mototrcycle and two pedestrians and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal collision between a mototrcycle and two pedestrians and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a 68-year-old man was killed in a collision with a motorcycle on the Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened after 5 p.m. in the area of Mohawk Road East, just east of Upper Gage Avenue.

Police say the victim and an 89-year-old woman he was with were attempting to cross from the south sidewalk of Mohawk Road when they were struck by an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition, police say.

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver was also reportedly injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to reach out to Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

