Cyclist injured after hit-and-run in Central Hamilton: police

A cyclist suffered injuries after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Central Hamilton on Sunday morning.

According to police, the driver of the truck failed to remain at the scene after allegedly striking the 57-year-old Hamilton cyclist, who police say was crossing the roadway near Barton and MacNab streets just before 8 a.m.

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the white pickup truck continued eastbound on Barton Street and south on James Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4725 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online.

