Woman, 62, fatally hit while helping vehicle in the ditch near Pigeon Lake

A woman from the Pigeon Lake area died after being hit by a vehicle in Wetaskiwin County on Saturday evening.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded at 6:40 p.m. to a report of a collision on Highways 616 and 795, located west of the QEII Highway near the rural community of Pipestone.

A 62-year-old woman was outside her vehicle helping another vehicle that had gone into the ditch, police said.

The woman, who RCMP said was from the Mulhurst Bay community on Pigeon Lake, was hit by a passing vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said.

The vehicle that hit the woman stopped, and RCMP said the driver was co-operating with the investigation. There was no word Monday on whether charges would be laid.