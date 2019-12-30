Menu

Wetaskiwin RCMP

Woman, 62, fatally hit while helping vehicle in the ditch near Pigeon Lake

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 1:09 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

A woman from the Pigeon Lake area died after being hit by a vehicle in Wetaskiwin County on Saturday evening.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded at 6:40 p.m. to a report of a collision on Highways 616 and 795, located west of the QEII Highway near the rural community of Pipestone.

A 62-year-old woman was outside her vehicle helping another vehicle that had gone into the ditch, police said.

READ MORE: 22-year-old killed in collision between car and semi in Wetaskiwin

The woman, who RCMP said was from the Mulhurst Bay community on Pigeon Lake, was hit by a passing vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said.

The vehicle that hit the woman stopped, and RCMP said the driver was co-operating with the investigation. There was no word Monday on whether charges would be laid.

