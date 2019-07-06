22-year-old killed in collision between car and semi in Wetaskiwin

A 22-year-old passenger inside a 2007 Ford Focus died Friday afternoon after the car collided with a semi-truck at a busy intersection in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 13 and 814 in the central Alberta town.

According to RCMP, the Focus was travelling east on Highway 13 and attempting to turn left to go north on Highway 814 when it collided with a westbound semi.

The 22-year-old passenger of the car died on scene. The driver was taken to hospital but later released. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the collision. Traffic in the area was re-routed for several hours.

The name and gender of the person who died was not released.

Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.