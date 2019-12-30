Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain stalls services, causes closures in Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 11:41 am
Updated December 30, 2019 11:54 am
Freezing rain hit much of southern, central and eastern Ontario overnight Sunday and into Monday.
Freezing rain hit much of southern, central and eastern Ontario overnight Sunday and into Monday. Kraig Krause / Global Kingston

Over the weekend, Environment Canada sent out advisories warning that most of southern, central and eastern Ontario would experience freezing rain.

The icy rain hit the Belleville, Kingston and Brockville regions in the evening on Sunday and continued throughout the night into Monday morning, covering the streets, trees and sidewalks with a layer of ice.

READ MORE: Large portion of Ontario braces for possible power outages as freezing rain rolls in

The inclement weather caused power outages, closures and delays of city services in all three regions.

Elexicon Energy, which provides hydro for the city of Belleville, reported an outage on Monday morning for up to 5,000 customers. The power outage hit after 6 a.m. Monday and was fixed by 10:30 a.m.

In the Kingston region, other outages, including one in Rideau Heights affecting over 400 customers and another in the area of Victoria and Dorrance streets, which was caused by a falling branch, were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Another outage in the Barriefield area is reportedly affecting about 650 people.

Hydro One also reported power outages affecting more than 4,700 customers in Kingston’s east end, 340 customers near Bayridge Drive and Taylor Kidd Boulevard and another outage affecting nearly 1,000 customers on Wolfe Island.

Certain services and businesses were cancelled due to the weather.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Glenora Ferry was taken out of service due to the freezing rain as well.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of storm Sunday

Garbage and recycling collection in Kingston, Brockville and Rideau Lakes township was cancelled on Monday due to the rain, with collection being pushed to Tuesday.

Prince Edward County has also cancelled its recycling pickup. The county is encouraging people to hold their collectibles until their next collection day.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Freezing Rainkingston weatherWeather KingstonBelleville weatherFreezing Rain KingstonBrockville weatherWeather BrockvilleFreezing rain BellevilleFreezing rain BrockvilleKingston freezing rainweather belleville
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.