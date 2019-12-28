Freezing rain warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of storm Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a storm Sunday.

Some areas north, west and east of Toronto are under the warning, including northern York and Durham regions and southern Durham Region. Caledon, Newmarket, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Uxbridge and Oshawa are among the municipalities included.

“A Texas low will bring the risk of freezing rain to parts of the GTA beginning late Sunday morning,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“Areas in Toronto south of the 401 closer to Lake Ontario should be spared the worst from this storm where I expect it to be mainly a cool rain for most of the day. There’s a better chance of freezing rain north of the 407 in areas such as Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Uxbridge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hull said those areas could see freezing rain transition to rain at times in the afternoon Sunday before temperatures drop again Sunday night, leading to a change back over to freezing rain.

At that point, additional areas, including southern Durham Region, could see freezing rain as well, Hull said.

2:15 Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal

Around five to 10 mm of ice accretion is expected for those areas.

“The most ice accretion is expected farther north towards Barrie and into parts of Eastern Ontario … where there could be more than 10 mm of ice accretion by Monday morning,” Hull said.

Risk of freezing rain Sun. a.m. north of 407 in GTA – could turn to rain by aft. then back to freezing rain Sun. night into Mon. a.m (5-10 mm of ice accretion). Ice build up could mean power outages w. gusty easterly winds.South of 401 a cool rain (except S. Durham) #onstorm pic.twitter.com/E812OyITUQ — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) December 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Freezing rain warnings have been issued in eastern and northeastern Ontario for Sunday and Monday. Significant ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions are expected. https://t.co/BAncI5CCrI #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/RYO1EnSWEp — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 28, 2019