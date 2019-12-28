Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of storm Sunday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 3:29 pm
Ice accumulation is seen on a tree branch in this file photo.
Ice accumulation is seen on a tree branch in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a storm Sunday.

Some areas north, west and east of Toronto are under the warning, including northern York and Durham regions and southern Durham Region. Caledon, Newmarket, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Uxbridge and Oshawa are among the municipalities included.

“A Texas low will bring the risk of freezing rain to parts of the GTA beginning late Sunday morning,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

READ MORE: Canada’s winter forecast — Cold and snowy for large chunk of the country

“Areas in Toronto south of the 401 closer to Lake Ontario should be spared the worst from this storm where I expect it to be mainly a cool rain for most of the day. There’s a better chance of freezing rain north of the 407 in areas such as Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Uxbridge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hull said those areas could see freezing rain transition to rain at times in the afternoon Sunday before temperatures drop again Sunday night, leading to a change back over to freezing rain.

At that point, additional areas, including southern Durham Region, could see freezing rain as well, Hull said.

Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal
Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal

Around five to 10 mm of ice accretion is expected for those areas.

“The most ice accretion is expected farther north towards Barrie and into parts of Eastern Ontario … where there could be more than 10 mm of ice accretion by Monday morning,” Hull said.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoWeatherdurham regionWinter weatherFreezing RainGTADurhamToronto weatherGreater Toronto AreaYork RegionCaledonYorkDurham Region weatherYork Region Weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.