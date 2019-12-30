Menu

Large portion of Ontario braces for possible power outages as freezing rain rolls in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2019 6:41 am
Updated December 30, 2019 6:42 am
People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. .
People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. . Cole Burston / The Canadian Press

A big chunk of Ontario remains under a series of Environment Canada freezing rain warnings.

The warnings cover a region that extends from just north of the Greater Toronto Area up to North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie, and all the way east to the Ottawa Valley.

Travellers are warned to prepare for treacherous road conditions this afternoon, as well as possible flight delays or cancellations.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of storm Sunday

Provincial police are advising motorists against any unnecessary driving, while air travellers should check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

Meanwhile, Hydro One says it’s gearing up to respond to what it expects will be “a significant ice storm.”

The utility says ice accumulation on lines or other electrical equipment along with nearby tree limbs may cause damage, and it’s telling customers “to be prepared for the potential of an extended outage.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaOntario Provincial PoliceWinter weatherFreezing RainHydro Onewinter storm OntarioOntario Freezing RainOntario Power Outage
