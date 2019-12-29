Menu

Canada

TTC retiring last of older streetcar fleet vehicles on Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2019 12:06 pm
A TTC streetcar on Broadview Avenue.
A TTC streetcar on Broadview Avenue. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto is saying goodbye to its 40-year-old streetcars on Sunday as the city’s transit commission retires the last of the historic vehicles in favour of a newer iteration.

The commission has been phasing out the Canadian Light Rail Vehicles and replacing them with more accessible, low-floor streetcars that were first introduced in 2014.

The last of the red CLRVs will make its final trip along Queen Street on Sunday afternoon, carrying 20 contest winners and their guests.

The vehicles first hit Toronto’s streets in 1979, followed in 1988 by the longer Articulated Light Rail Vehicles.

The last of the ALRVs, which were nearly twice as long as their predecessor, was retired in September.

The CLRVs were the third iteration of streetcar since the Toronto Transit Commission was established in 1921, though the agency notes that there were horse-drawn streetcars in the city dating back to 1861.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TTCToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitTTC StreetcarsToronto StreetcarsCLRV streetcarsTTC CLRV streetcarsTTC CLRVsCanadian Light Rail VehiclesOld TTC streetcars
