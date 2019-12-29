Menu

Multiple vehicles struck by speeding truck on Stoney Trail, police investigating

By Blake Lough Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 7:42 am
Emergency crews responded to multiple collisions along Stoney Trail N.W. Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to multiple collisions along Stoney Trail N.W. Saturday night. Global News

At least four vehicles were forced into the ditch along Stoney Trail N.W. Saturday night after a truck allegedly rammed them at a high rate of speed.

According to Calgary Police Service (CPS), the series of collisions happened along Stoney Trail between Shaganappi Trail N.W. and Harvest Hills Blvd N. at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Man killed after 2-vehicle crash on Applewood Drive in Calgary

Officers were initially called following reports of a vehicle speeding with no lights on.

Police said officers had to force the suspect truck off the road themselves, and the driver was arrested. Impairment is considered a factor in the collisions.

Multiple eastbound lanes on Stoney Trail were closed for safety purposes as police investigated.

No charges have been laid.

