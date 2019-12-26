Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department battles 2 fires in same home on Wednesday

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 10:18 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to extricate passengers from vehicles after a collision Saturday afternoon near Clavet.
Fire crews noticed smoke coming from a side door of a home and initiated an interior attack. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to 906 8th Ave. N. for two small fires on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, at 11:25 p.m., a tenant returned home to find a pair of fires in the house. The first fire crews on the scene noticed smoke coming from a side door and initiated an interior attack.

The second and third crews provided backup and began a search. Using a thermal imaging camera, they determined there were no other fires in the home and no remaining occupants or pets.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Briarwood home a total loss after fire

The house was ventilated of any smoke or carbon monoxide.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no damage estimate at this time and no injuries were reported.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireFirefightersSaskatoon Fire DepartmentHouseSaskatoonfire crews906 8th Ave Ntwo fires
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.