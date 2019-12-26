Saskatoon Fire Department battles 2 fires in same home on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to 906 8th Ave. N. for two small fires on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, at 11:25 p.m., a tenant returned home to find a pair of fires in the house. The first fire crews on the scene noticed smoke coming from a side door and initiated an interior attack.

The second and third crews provided backup and began a search. Using a thermal imaging camera, they determined there were no other fires in the home and no remaining occupants or pets.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

The house was ventilated of any smoke or carbon monoxide.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time and no injuries were reported.