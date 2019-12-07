Fire crews investigating 2 separate blazes overnight in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon firefighters responded to two calls Friday night.

The first was a house fire in the 700 block of Ledingham Place in the Lakewood neighbourhood. It began just before 8 p.m. in the basement and was quickly extinguished, a statement said. The amount of fire damage has not been released.

The fire department told Global News that it was started by a child.

The second fire involved a garage at 2415 Woodward Ave. in Nutana Park. Firefighters were called at approximately 12:15 a.m., and when crews arrived, the structure was completely engulfed in flames. A damage estimate has not been provided.

No injuries were reported for either fire and both are under investigation. They are not believed to be connected.

