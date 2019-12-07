Menu

Canada

Fire crews investigating 2 separate blazes overnight in Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 4:45 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department.
No injuries were reported for either fire and both are under investigation. They are not believed to be connected. File / Global News

Saskatoon firefighters responded to two calls Friday night.

The first was a house fire in the 700 block of Ledingham Place in the Lakewood neighbourhood. It began just before 8 p.m. in the basement and was quickly extinguished, a statement said. The amount of fire damage has not been released.

The fire department told Global News that it was started by a child.

READ MORE: Three overnight fires in Saskatoon

The second fire involved a garage at 2415 Woodward Ave. in Nutana Park. Firefighters were called at approximately 12:15 a.m., and when crews arrived, the structure was completely engulfed in flames. A damage estimate has not been provided.

No injuries were reported for either fire and both are under investigation. They are not believed to be connected.

Christmas fire safety tips from the Calgary Fire Department
Christmas fire safety tips from the Calgary Fire Department
