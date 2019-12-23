Menu

Canada

Early morning fire at home in Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 8:40 am
Early morning fire at home in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood
Saskatoon firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the back of the second level of the house. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is still trying to determine the cause of a fire that took place early Monday morning in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

SFD said firefighters were called to a two-storey home in the 1600 block of Avenue C North at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of flames coming from the house.

Crews said they arrived to find flames coming from the back of the second level of the house.

They said the house was boarded up and appeared vacant.

Fire officials said firefighters had to deal with an arcing power line at the back of the house, and Saskatoon Light and Power had to be called in to cut power.

The fire was quickly put out and a search of the house confirmed no one was inside, SFD said in a release.

An SFD investigator is being assisted by Saskatoon police to determine the cause of the fire.



