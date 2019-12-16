Menu

Fire

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 7:40 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 8:21 pm
Briarwood home a total loss after fire
A home in Briarwood is considered a total loss after a massive fire tore through it for several hours. Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department

A home in Saskatoon’s Briarwood neighbourhood is considered a total loss after a massive fire tore through it for several hours.

At around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Saskatoon Fire Department said they received several calls reporting smoke coming from the rear of a home at 519 Bayfield Cres.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one aerial ladder and one battalion chief were initially sent to the home. Two additional engines and several fire crews were eventually called in to assist and provide relief for firefighters on scene.

Crews were met with heavy and continuous heat and smoke as they tried to enter the structure, the department said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon duplex fire considered suspicious, battalion chief says

The fire, which was fanned by the wind, quickly compromised the structural integrity of the home and forced firefighters to retreat.

Teams had to breach the doors and windows to ventilate the fire and mop up the flames from outside the home.

A home in Briarwood is considered a total loss after a massive fire tore through it for several hours. Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department

All the utilities were shut off but some utility lines sustained significant damage, the department said.

The fire was brought under control at around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters continued overhaul efforts until a complete loss stop was called at 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Fire crews investigating 2 separate blazes overnight in Saskatoon

No personnel or members of the public were injured.

The home is unsafe for entry, according to the department, and the loss is valued at an estimated $550,000.

Due to the deteriorating structural integrity, a cause has not yet been determined.

The incident remains under investigation by both the fire department and Saskatoon Police Service.

