Briarwood home a total loss after fire

A home in Saskatoon’s Briarwood neighbourhood is considered a total loss after a massive fire tore through it for several hours.

At around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Saskatoon Fire Department said they received several calls reporting smoke coming from the rear of a home at 519 Bayfield Cres.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one aerial ladder and one battalion chief were initially sent to the home. Two additional engines and several fire crews were eventually called in to assist and provide relief for firefighters on scene.

Crews were met with heavy and continuous heat and smoke as they tried to enter the structure, the department said.

The fire, which was fanned by the wind, quickly compromised the structural integrity of the home and forced firefighters to retreat.

Teams had to breach the doors and windows to ventilate the fire and mop up the flames from outside the home.

All the utilities were shut off but some utility lines sustained significant damage, the department said.

The fire was brought under control at around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters continued overhaul efforts until a complete loss stop was called at 10:30 a.m.

No personnel or members of the public were injured.

The home is unsafe for entry, according to the department, and the loss is valued at an estimated $550,000.

Due to the deteriorating structural integrity, a cause has not yet been determined.

The incident remains under investigation by both the fire department and Saskatoon Police Service.