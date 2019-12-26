Halifax Water working to repair water main break on Sackville Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Water service is out for residents along a stretch of Sackville Drive as a result of a water main break on Boxing Day.

Halifax Water crews are hard at work repairing the break, which is located near 951 Sackville Dr.

The outage is affecting the area along Sackville Drive between Connolly Road and Sharon Drive.

Sackville Estates is also affected by the outage.

Halifax Water says there is no estimate for when water service will be restored to the affected area.

The area is currently operating under stop-and-go traffic, while pedestrian access is not affected.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes as crews continue their work.

