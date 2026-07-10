Alberta RCMP investigating reports of ‘multiple fatalities’ in crash near Gibbons

Highway 28, just north of the town of Gibbons, Alta., was finally reopened around 11 p.m. on Thursday after a fatal crash.
While Alberta RCMP haven’t released many details about the crash, Sturgeon County said in a post on social media that the crash resulted in “multiple fatalities.”
According to information from 511 Alberta, the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., prompting the RCMP to shut down Highway 28 between Highway 28A and 50 Avenue.
The closure lasted for about six hours.
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More details on the crash are expected to be released on Friday.
People who live in the area have long complained about the lack of traffic controls along Highway 28.
The mayor of Sturgeon County, Allana Hnatiw, told Global News during an interview in November of 2025 that “there are a number of intersections along there where we see high collisions and fatalities.”
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