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Investigations

Alberta RCMP investigating reports of ‘multiple fatalities’ in crash near Gibbons

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway'
Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway
WATCH: (November 2025) Drivers in Sturgeon County are hoping for changes after another fatal crash on a local highway. Area residents say these collisions are becoming too common on Highway 28 and the road needs to be made safer. Erik Bay has the story – Nov 27, 2025
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Highway 28, just north of the town of Gibbons, Alta., was finally reopened around 11 p.m. on Thursday after a fatal crash.

While Alberta RCMP haven’t released many details about the crash, Sturgeon County said in a post on social media that the crash resulted in “multiple fatalities.”

Sturgeon Country said in a post on social media Thursday evening that the crash resulted in "multiple fatalities."
Sturgeon Country said in a post on social media Thursday evening that the crash resulted in “multiple fatalities.” X/SturgeonCounty

According to information from 511 Alberta, the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., prompting the RCMP to shut down Highway 28 between Highway 28A and 50 Avenue.

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The closure lasted for about six hours.

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More details on the crash are expected to be released on Friday.

While Highway 28 was reopened late Thursday evening, black tire tracks were still visible Friday morning at the scene of the fatal crash. View image in full screen
While Highway 28 was reopened late Thursday evening, black tire tracks were still visible Friday morning at the scene of the fatal crash. Global News

People who live in the area have long complained about the lack of traffic controls along Highway 28.

The mayor of Sturgeon County, Allana Hnatiw, told Global News during an interview in November of 2025 that “there are a number of intersections along there where we see high collisions and fatalities.”

 

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