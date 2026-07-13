Train derailment in southwest Calgary sends several railcars tumbling into water

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Emergency crews from Calgary and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are on the scene of a train derailment that sent a number of railcars into a large pond in southwest Calgary early Monday morning.

CKPC said in a statement that the derailment took place at about 7:30 a.m. just south of Stoney Trail and “the cars involved are carrying a mix of lumber, plywood, propane and argon.”

Argon is a high-pressure gas used in the welding and cutting of metals that can be dangerous to health in high concentrations, causing headaches, nausea, vomiting, unconsciousness and even death if exposure happens in an enclosed space.

View image in full screen Photos from the scene of the derailment show several of the railcars, including tanker cars, lying on their side in the water. Tom Reynolds/Global News

The pond and surrounding wetland, which is located just west of Macleod Trail, between the communities of Chaparral and Silverado, is known as Priddis Slough — an important habitat for a variety of waterfowl and other animals such as deer, coyotes and foxes.

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CKPC said a total of 13 railcars were involved in the derailment.

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Photos from the scene show several crumpled railcars, with some of them lying on their sides in the water and what appears to be lumber floating in the water.

However, CPKC said, “There are no indications of any leaks from the tanker cars.”

There are no injuries reported and so far there’s no word on what caused the derailment.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said, in a written statement, that it is also deploying a team of investigators to the scene of the derailment.