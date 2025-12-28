Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

CN Rail says no threat to safety after train derails in Winnipeg

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 28, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
A CN Rail car sits on its side as a crane works to lift it upright after a derailment in Winnipeg on Dec. 28. View image in full screen
A CN Rail car sits on its side as a crane works to lift it upright after a derailment in Winnipeg on Dec. 28. Global News
CN Rail says its crews are continuing their work at the scene of a train derailment in Winnipeg’s South Osborne area on Sunday.

According to an email from CN, the derailment occurred at approximately 3 a.m. local time, with the incident occurring near Winnipeg Transit’s Jubilee Station.

The railway said preliminary reports indicated nine rail cars derailed, with eight being tipped while the ninth remained upright.

No injuries, fires, leaks or dangerous goods have been reported, with CN Rail adding there is no threat to public safety.

CN crews and local first responders remain on scene, the railway said.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconveniences caused by this incident,” a spokesperson for CN Rail wrote.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

