CN Rail says no threat to safety after train derails in Winnipeg

CN Rail says its crews are continuing their work at the scene of a train derailment in Winnipeg’s South Osborne area on Sunday.

According to an email from CN, the derailment occurred at approximately 3 a.m. local time, with the incident occurring near Winnipeg Transit’s Jubilee Station.

The railway said preliminary reports indicated nine rail cars derailed, with eight being tipped while the ninth remained upright.

No injuries, fires, leaks or dangerous goods have been reported, with CN Rail adding there is no threat to public safety.

CN crews and local first responders remain on scene, the railway said.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconveniences caused by this incident,” a spokesperson for CN Rail wrote.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.