Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Investigators deployed to scene following a train derailment near Cranbrook, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CPKC train derails in Vulcan County'
CPKC train derails in Vulcan County
WATCH: Dozens of cars from a CPKC train derailed on Thursday near the Village of Champion, Alta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation is underway after multiple cars of a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed about 16 kilometres east of Cranbrook, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a team of investigators has been sent to the scene.

CPKC says in a statement that the derailment took place around 7 a.m. in a remote area in the Regional District of East Kootenay in southern B.C., and there are no injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The railway company says a preliminary assessment shows that about 12 cars were involved, including some carrying wood products and tanker cars carrying propane.

CPKC says its crews and equipment have responded to the site to conduct a full assessment and begin work on cleanup.

Trending Now

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Regional District of East Kootenay says it’s aware of a train derailment along the Kootenay River, near Fenwick Road, which is now closed to the public.

The regional district says it’s asking people to avoid the area as officers are working with agencies to support the railway company in their response.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices