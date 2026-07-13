Deep sinkhole opens up in north Edmonton after weekend thunderstorms

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City crews are working to repair damaged roads after heavy rain fell during intense thunderstorms that moved through Edmonton over the weekend.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., a 45 km/h storm with damaging wind gusts, up to quarter-sized hail and heavy rain blew through west and north Edmonton.

Then, around 2 p.m. Saturday, an even larger 60 km/h system that Environment Canada said was capable of triggering a tornado blew in from the west, creating typhoon-like conditions that had drivers seeking shelter under freeway overpasses.

The massive rainfall and fierce winds downed trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets and low-lying areas.

After the storm passed and the water drained away, a sinkhole as deep as a three-storey building opened near the intersection of 130 Avenue and 107 Street in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Lauderdale.

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View image in full screen A deep sinkhole near 130 Avenue and 107 Street in north Edmonton’s Lauderdale neighbourhood on Monday, July 13, 2026. Global News

EPCOR said crews responded Saturday after receiving a report of roadway damage. Crews cordoned off portions of the area as they work to stabilize the roadway and repair the sinkhole.

Workers at the site said Monday the hole measures about 12 by 12 feet wide and about 35 feet, or more than 10 metres, deep.

View image in full screen A deep sinkhole near 130 Avenue and 107 Street in north Edmonton’s Lauderdale neighbourhood on Monday, July 13, 2026. Global News

The City of Edmonton-owned utility provider said Mother Nature has pushed the wastewater system to its limits lately.

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“Edmonton’s drainage system is designed to manage significant rainfall and protect communities across the city,” EPCOR said.

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“However, when exceptionally intense rainfall occurs over a short period of time, particularly following repeated storms and already saturated ground conditions, the volume of water entering the system can temporarily exceed available capacity.

“In these circumstances, localized flooding can occur even when the system is operating as intended.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "In these circumstances, localized flooding can occur even when the system is operating as intended."

Flood-mitigation work has been underway in Lauderdale for several years and last fall, the city completed some sewer and drainage upgrades in the neighbourhood.

However, EPCOR said on Monday the area where the sinkhole repair is taking place is separate from that work and likely connected to the storms.

“We acted quickly to secure the site to ensure public safety, and our work is ongoing to advance a repair of a large pipe that conveys flows to the wastewater treatment plant,” EPCOR said.

“While this area benefits from upgrades such as a new dry pond, where the repair is taking place is distinct from those improvements.”

View image in full screen A deep sinkhole near 130 Avenue and 107 Street in north Edmonton’s Lauderdale neighbourhood on Monday, July 13, 2026. Global News

The sinkhole is one of several issues the city is dealing with following the storms. Some recreation centres and Telus World of Science Edmonton had to close because of flooding damage.

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Here’s the latest from the City of Edmonton as of Monday afternoon:

Road impacts

The following roadways have reopened:

Whitemud Drive near 170 Street and 178 Street

Whitemud Drive at the 122 Street off-ramp

Yellowhead Trail at 82 Street, under the CN overpass

Yellowhead Trail west of 121 Street

111 Avenue near 158 Street

118 Avenue near 149 Street

Partial or full closures remain in effect for the following areas:

130 Avenue and 107 Street: Road and sidewalk remain closed.

178 Street off-ramp to Whitemud Drive: reduced to one lane until repairs are complete.

Stony Plain Road near 154 Street (Valley Line West LRT): Sidewalk remains closed.

Temporary repairs are completed at 83 Avenue at 104 Street, where a traffic pole signal was downed. Permanent repairs are in progress.

Recreation facilities and city attractions

The following facilities have reopened:

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre; the aquatic centre is closed for planned maintenance

Central Lions Recreation Centre

St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre

Heritage Amphitheatre

The Orange Hub

The Citadel Theatre

City golf courses

The following remain closed until further notice:

Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre at Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre; the rest of the facility is open

Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre is open, but the main pool is closed until further notice

Telus World of Science

All boat launches along the North Saskatchewan River

The city said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a record-high volume of calls during and after the storms, and city crews continue clearing downed trees and branches on roads, paths and trails.

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Private arborists are also busy working to clean up downed trees in yards and on private properties.

View image in full screen Arborists removing a downed tree from a home in Edmonton on Monday, July 13, 2026. Global News

The city said it is extending Eco station operating hours from July 14 to July 28, to help residents dispose of storm-related debris.

For the next two weeks, Eco stations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Edmonton Waste Management Centre will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Residents can also bring tree/branch debris caused by the storms to designated areas at Community Recycling Depots.