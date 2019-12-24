Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Daytime break-and-enter victim urges vigilance

By Michael King Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 12:56 am
Updated December 24, 2019 12:57 am
Lydia Bentley -- the victim of a daytime break-and-enter -- is warning Calgarians to be alert after thieves ransacked her home.
Lydia Bentley -- the victim of a daytime break-and-enter -- is warning Calgarians to be alert after thieves ransacked her home. Michael King / Global News

The victim of a daytime break-and-enter is warning Calgarians to be alert after thieves ransacked her home.

Lydia Bentley said she had left her house in the southeast community of Maple Ridge for just two hours on Thursday morning.

When she returned, her back gate and door were open.

Calgary police said someone had forced entry to the home between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Bentley said the thieves stole jewelry, electronics and prescription medications, and caused more than $1,500 dollars in damage.

“The closets were pulled off the wall and the drawers were ransacked,” Bentley said. “All [my] jewelry was taken and [I was left] feeling violated.”

With the break-in happening just days before Christmas, Bentley said the thieves also took all her family’s gifts.

“[The closet] was full of wrapped presents, of which they were all taken,” she said.
Story continues below advertisement

After feeling the effects of a break-and-enter, Bentley is urging people to be more vigilant

“If you see a strange car on your street, or if you see someone’s TV being loaded onto a truck, call the non-emergency line,” she said. “Look out for each other [and] make sure we’re all OK.”

Calgary police tips

Calgary police have said break-and-enters are on the rise, with a residential break-and-enter occurring approximately every 2.5 hours.

Police have promoted their 9PM Routine, which includes:

  • Removing all valuables from vehicles
  • Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and, if possible, parked in a garage
  • Closing garage doors and windows
  • Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house
  • Checking that all house doors — front, back, side and garage — are locked
  • Ensuring all windows are shut
  • Turning on an exterior light
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceTheftCalgary PoliceBreak And EnterCPSCalgary break and entersCalgary break-in'sCalgary crime stats
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.