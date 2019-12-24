Daytime break-and-enter victim urges vigilance

The victim of a daytime break-and-enter is warning Calgarians to be alert after thieves ransacked her home.
Lydia Bentley said she had left her house in the southeast community of Maple Ridge for just two hours on Thursday morning.
When she returned, her back gate and door were open.
Calgary police said someone had forced entry to the home between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Bentley said the thieves stole jewelry, electronics and prescription medications, and caused more than $1,500 dollars in damage.
With the break-in happening just days before Christmas, Bentley said the thieves also took all her family’s gifts.
After feeling the effects of a break-and-enter, Bentley is urging people to be more vigilant
Calgary police tips
Calgary police have said break-and-enters are on the rise, with a residential break-and-enter occurring approximately every 2.5 hours.
Police have promoted their 9PM Routine, which includes:
- Removing all valuables from vehicles
- Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and, if possible, parked in a garage
- Closing garage doors and windows
- Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house
- Checking that all house doors — front, back, side and garage — are locked
- Ensuring all windows are shut
- Turning on an exterior light
