Daytime break-and-enter victim urges vigilance

The victim of a daytime break-and-enter is warning Calgarians to be alert after thieves ransacked her home.

Lydia Bentley said she had left her house in the southeast community of Maple Ridge for just two hours on Thursday morning.

When she returned, her back gate and door were open.

Calgary police said someone had forced entry to the home between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Bentley said the thieves stole jewelry, electronics and prescription medications, and caused more than $1,500 dollars in damage.

“The closets were pulled off the wall and the drawers were ransacked,” Bentley said. “All [my] jewelry was taken and [I was left] feeling violated.”

With the break-in happening just days before Christmas, Bentley said the thieves also took all her family’s gifts.

“[The closet] was full of wrapped presents, of which they were all taken,” she said.

After feeling the effects of a break-and-enter, Bentley is urging people to be more vigilant

“If you see a strange car on your street, or if you see someone’s TV being loaded onto a truck, call the non-emergency line,” she said. “Look out for each other [and] make sure we’re all OK.”

Calgary police tips

Calgary police have said break-and-enters are on the rise, with a residential break-and-enter occurring approximately every 2.5 hours.

Police have promoted their 9PM Routine, which includes:

Removing all valuables from vehicles

Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and, if possible, parked in a garage

Closing garage doors and windows

Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house

Checking that all house doors — front, back, side and garage — are locked

Ensuring all windows are shut

Turning on an exterior light