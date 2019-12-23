Saint John Salvation Army looks to raise nearly $70,000 in final days of Christmas Kettle campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the Salvation Army in Saint John is hoping local residents will be able to dig a little deeper into their pockets over the next two days to help the organization reach its Christmas Kettle campaign goal.

Heading into Monday, Major Orest Goyak said the Saint John campaign had officially raised just over $132,000, still more than $60,000 short of its 2019 goal of $200,000.

“We’re hoping that Saint John will come through, and every time you pass by the kettle, put some money in, and we’ll get that goal,” said Goyak.

The Christmas Kettle fundraiser is the Salvation Army’s biggest of the year, funding Christmas hampers and other programs throughout the year.

“In the hampers, there’s toys, there’s turkeys, there’s gift cards for the children,” explained Goyak. Other programs benefitting from the campaign include the Hope Cafe and programs for both children and seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

The kettle campaign wouldn’t raise a dime if it weren’t for the volunteers that put in countless hours at the kettles, like Toni Cofield of Saint John.

“This is the first year, and I plan to do it next year, too,” said Cofield. It’s something she encourages others to take up as well.

“They’ll get a good feeling,” she said.

In the meantime, Goyak is hoping the Salvation Army’s money counters will be kept very busy until the campaign comes to an end on Christmas Eve.

“Every little bit helps in helping to give hope today,” Goyak said.

The national kettle campaign entered the day at almost 80 per cent of its $21-million goal.