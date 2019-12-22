1 rescued, 9 displaced from Surrey house fire days before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Up to nine people are now homeless just days before Christmas after a fire ravaged a Surrey four-plex overnight Sunday.

Surrey Fire Service Asst. Chief David Burns said 20 crews were called to the 10800-block of 133A Street in the Whalley neighbourhood around 12:30 a.m.

Burns said one person inside the building was rescued by firefighters.

“They made an aggressive attack into the building, they were able to get the person out of the building, and he has been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries,” he said.

Burns said an investigation is now underway to determine what caused the blaze.

Social services have been called to try and make housing arrangements for the displaced residents.

Those residents spent Sunday gathering what they could salvage from the home.

Rob Orr said he and his wife were in the living room around the time the blaze broke out when they heard “banging and yelling and screaming.”

“I went and looked out the back door and there’s just flames coming out of the back of the house,” he said.

Orr said he called the fire department and managed to get everyone else out of the building, including a number of pet cats.

He added the man taken to hospital has since been released, but officials have not yet confirmed that.

Orr said he and his wife will be going to his mother’s home, while others will be heading to hotels.

“Yeah, it hurts,” he said. “We just had to come here and load all the Christmas presents out.”

