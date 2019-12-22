3 more charges for Vancouver Island man accused of sexually assaulting sex workers

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Alberni man arrested and charged earlier this year for a series of alleged sexual assaults against sex trade workers in Nanaimo is now facing three new charges.

Stephen Bradley Ewing was charged on Dec. 17 with two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempting to choke to overcome resistance.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents alleged to have taken place on June 15 and Aug. 1 of this year.

The August offence occurred the same day Ewing was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Those charges are related to incidents that allegedly happened between March and October of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection with 2013 assault of sex worker

The 40-year-old appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo in August, when he was released on a $50,000 bond and a promise to reappear, along with a number of conditions to abide by.

Police released a picture of Ewing in the hope other potential victims may come forward.

Ewing is due to make his next court appearance on Dec. 31.

1:26 Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to 2013 assault of sex-trade worker Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to 2013 assault of sex-trade worker