Crime

3 more charges for Vancouver Island man accused of sexually assaulting sex workers

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 6:18 pm
Stephen Bradley Ewing has been charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm after an investigation into sexual assaults against sex workers in Nanaimo.
Stephen Bradley Ewing has been charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm after an investigation into sexual assaults against sex workers in Nanaimo. Nanaimo RCMP

A Port Alberni man arrested and charged earlier this year for a series of alleged sexual assaults against sex trade workers in Nanaimo is now facing three new charges.

Stephen Bradley Ewing was charged on Dec. 17 with two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempting to choke to overcome resistance.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents alleged to have taken place on June 15 and Aug. 1 of this year.

READ MORE: Man arrested, charged for sexual assaults of sex trade workers in Nanaimo

The August offence occurred the same day Ewing was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Those charges are related to incidents that allegedly happened between March and October of 2018.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection with 2013 assault of sex worker

The 40-year-old appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo in August, when he was released on a $50,000 bond and a promise to reappear, along with a number of conditions to abide by.

Police released a picture of Ewing in the hope other potential victims may come forward.

Ewing is due to make his next court appearance on Dec. 31.

Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to 2013 assault of sex-trade worker
Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to 2013 assault of sex-trade worker
