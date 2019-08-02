Man arrested, charged for sexual assaults of sex trade workers in Nanaimo

A Port Alberni man has been arrested and charged for a series of alleged sexual assaults against sex trade workers in Nanaimo, B.C., RCMP said Friday.

Police said Stephen Bradley Ewing was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant and taken into police custody, where he was charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The charges are related to incidents that allegedly happened between March and October of 2018.

The 40-year-old appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo later Thursday, when he was released on $50,000 bond with a promise to reappear in court on Sept. 10.

He was also given a number of conditions to abide by while on release.

Police have released a picture of Ewing in the hope other potential victims may come forward.

“We strongly believe there are people in our community, and possibly throughout central Vancouver Island, that may have information which will further this investigation,” Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

Anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP or Crime Stoppers.