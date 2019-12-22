Fatal shooting at Red Deer Walmart was random; 2 people facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting at the south Red Deer, Alta. Walmart on Dec. 20 that killed a man was random, RCMP said Sunday.

Charles (Jim) Williams, 69, was shot as he and his wife left the store on Friday evening. Police were called to the area at 6:47 p.m., where they “determined that shots were fired in the front entrance of the store.”

RCMP had initially said that the shooting was targeted, but updated Sunday that an investigation had determined it was random.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged following the shooting.

Chase Freed, 18, of Red Deer is facing five charges including second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder while using a firearm.

Crystal Maurice, 30, also of Red Deer is charged with four offences including accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Sunday that Williams had been shopping with his wife when they were approached by an individual unknown to them as they left the store. There was an altercation, and he was fatally shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle being operated by a woman. RCMP said that the vehicle they were in had been stolen on Dec. 19, the day before the shooting.

A large emergency response was called to the scene: RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and RCMP members from surrounding detachments.

Rimbey RCMP received a report of another stolen vehicle from their detachment area and shortly after, RCMP Air Services spotted the pair of vehicles.

The two stolen vehicles were stopped by spike belts following a brief pursuit and both suspects were apprehended and in custody by 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

1:56 Man dead after shooting at Red Deer Walmart Man dead after shooting at Red Deer Walmart

Freed has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 6.

Maurice also remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

–With files from Global News’ Allison Bench