Crime

Person injured after incident at Red Deer Walmart: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 10:08 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 10:58 pm
People asked to avoid south Red Deer Walmart because of police investigation
WATCH ABOVE: The city did not say what happened but that police and emergency crews are at the scene and that police are investigating.

The City of Red Deer tweeted Friday night that people should avoid the area near a Walmart in the south of the city because of an “incident.”

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., RCMP tweeted that “one person required emergency medical care as a result of the incident.”

The city did not say what happened but that police and emergency crews are at the scene and that police are investigating.

“There are some traffic disruptions as a result of this police investigation — please follow detours as directed and allow emergency personnel to manage the scene,” the city tweeted.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Red Deer is located about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton.

More to come…

CrimeAlberta RCMPRed DeerRed Deer RCMPCity Of Red DeerRCMP investigate incident in Red DeerRed Deer Wal-Mart
