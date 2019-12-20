Person injured after incident at Red Deer Walmart: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Red Deer tweeted Friday night that people should avoid the area near a Walmart in the south of the city because of an “incident.”

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., RCMP tweeted that “one person required emergency medical care as a result of the incident.”

The city did not say what happened but that police and emergency crews are at the scene and that police are investigating.

“There are some traffic disruptions as a result of this police investigation — please follow detours as directed and allow emergency personnel to manage the scene,” the city tweeted.

There are some traffic disruptions as a result of this police investigation – please follow detours as directed and allow emergency personnel to manage the scene. #RedDeer https://t.co/jQIHumER0b — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) December 21, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Red Deer is located about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton.

More to come…

Avoid the area of the South Walmart in #RedDeer. Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media. Updates will be provided as they become available. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 21, 2019