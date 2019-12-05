Man previously charged with 2nd-degree murder facing charges in Red Deer machete attack

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old Alberta man who was charged earlier this year with second-degree murder now faces an attempted murder charge in relation to an separate attack in Red Deer this week.

On Monday, Red Deer RCMP were called to an apartment building in the city’s downtown core. Police said a man was found with a head injury from an attack involving a machete.

Quentin Strawberry of O’Chiese First Nation was arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

READ MORE: Quentin Strawberry and Jennifer Caswell arrested in Red Deer homicide

Strawberry is now charged with attempted murder, obstructing a police officer and six counts of breach of recognizance in relation to the Red Deer incident, RCMP said in a media release Thursday morning.

At the time of the incident, Strawberry was out on bail under restrictions that he follow a 24-hour curfew, keep the peace and not possess anything “intended to be used as a weapon,” according to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Strawberry was charged in April 2019 with second-degree murder in the March 2019 death of Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant.

Strawberry will remain in custody until his next court date in Red Deer on Dec. 11.