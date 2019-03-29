Crime
March 29, 2019 11:18 pm

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating death of man found injured in Red Deer home

By Online journalist  Global News

A 45-year-old man found injured in a Red Deer home early Friday morning has died and now the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating, according to police.

In a news release issued Friday night, police said officers found a man with injuries at a residence in Red Deer’s Mountview neighbourhood just after midnight.

Police said the man later died of his injuries in hospital.

The major crimes unit is working with the Red Deer RCMP detachment and RCMP Forensic Identification Services to investigate what happened.

No charges have been laid.

Police said they will provide an update on their investigation once new information comes to light.

