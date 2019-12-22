Petterson, Keogh hat tricks lift Thunderbirds past Knighthawks 14-12

Send this page to someone via email

Clarke Petterson and Stephen Keogh each had three goals and two assists in the Halifax Thunderbirds’ 14-12 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.

It marked the first goals and first career hat trick of Petterson’s career.

Ryan Benesch led Halifax (2-0) in scoring with two goals and four assists. Benesch’s second goal of the game was his 1,014th career point, helping him move past Mark Steenhuis for ninth on the NLL’s all-time scoring list.

Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson also had a pair of goals and four helpers, while Graeme Hossack recorded two goals.

Shawn Evans and Holden Cattoni both led Rochester (0-2) in scoring with two goals and three assists.

Curtis Knight, Cory Highfield and Dan Lintner also each scored twice for the Knighthawks.