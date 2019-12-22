Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Petterson, Keogh hat tricks lift Thunderbirds past Knighthawks 14-12

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2019 11:19 am
The Halifax Thunderbirds were announced as the city's new professional lacrosse team name on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. .
The Halifax Thunderbirds were announced as the city's new professional lacrosse team name on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. . Halifax Thunderbirds

Clarke Petterson and Stephen Keogh each had three goals and two assists in the Halifax Thunderbirds’ 14-12 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.

It marked the first goals and first career hat trick of Petterson’s career.

READ MORE: Halifax Thunderbirds win NLL debut over New York Riptide 

Ryan Benesch led Halifax (2-0) in scoring with two goals and four assists. Benesch’s second goal of the game was his 1,014th career point, helping him move past Mark Steenhuis for ninth on the NLL’s all-time scoring list.

Halifax Thunderbirds prepare for their professional debut
Halifax Thunderbirds prepare for their professional debut

Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson also had a pair of goals and four helpers, while Graeme Hossack recorded two goals.

Shawn Evans and Holden Cattoni both led Rochester (0-2) in scoring with two goals and three assists.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax Thunderbirds focus on legacy as they kick off inaugural season

Curtis Knight, Cory Highfield and Dan Lintner also each scored twice for the Knighthawks.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HalifaxNLLNational Lacrosse LeagueRochester KnighthawksRochesterThunderbirdsHalifax ThunderbirdsKnighthawksClarke PettersonMark SteenhuispettersonRyan BeneschStephen Keogh
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.