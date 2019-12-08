Menu

Sports

Halifax Thunderbirds win NLL debut over New York Riptide 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2019 8:56 am
Halifax Thunderbirds prepare for their professional debut
WATCH: The team will square off against the New York Riptide on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Centre – the first game of its inaugural season. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Eric Fannell, Austin Shanks and Stephen Keogh had two goals apiece as the Halifax Thunderbirds downed the New York Riptide 12-4 in both teams’ National Lacrosse League debut.

Kyle Jackson and Ryan Benesch both scored and added two assists for the Thunderbirds (1-0), who moved to Halifax from Rochester, N.Y., in the off-season. Brad Gillies, Mike Burke, Jake Withers and Cory Becker also found the back of the net.

Warren Hill made 40 saves for the win.

READ MORE: Halifax Thunderbirds focus on legacy as they kick off inaugural season

Dan Lomas had a pair of goals for the expansion Riptide (0-1), while Connor Kelly and Tyson Gibson added singles.

Alex Buque stopped 46 shots in New York’s net.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax Thunderbirds announced as city’s National Lacrosse League team name

The Thunderbirds were 1 for 5 on the power play and the Riptide went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
