Halifax Thunderbirds win NLL debut over New York Riptide 

Eric Fannell, Austin Shanks and Stephen Keogh had two goals apiece as the Halifax Thunderbirds downed the New York Riptide 12-4 in both teams’ National Lacrosse League debut.

Kyle Jackson and Ryan Benesch both scored and added two assists for the Thunderbirds (1-0), who moved to Halifax from Rochester, N.Y., in the off-season. Brad Gillies, Mike Burke, Jake Withers and Cory Becker also found the back of the net.

Warren Hill made 40 saves for the win.

Dan Lomas had a pair of goals for the expansion Riptide (0-1), while Connor Kelly and Tyson Gibson added singles.

Alex Buque stopped 46 shots in New York’s net.

The Thunderbirds were 1 for 5 on the power play and the Riptide went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.