Jersusalem Shawarma facing backlash after suspected norovirus outbreak at Calgary restaurants

A family-owned chain of Calgary shawarma restaurants is facing backlash after Alberta Health Services revealed a suspected norovirus outbreak linked to their restaurants.

According to AHS, nearly 130 people have registered complaints that they fell ill after eating food from Jerusalem Shawarma.

AHS said Thursday it received its first complaint about Jerusalem Shawarma on Dec. 6.

More complaints were later made by 17 different groups who said they ate food from multiple Jerusalem Shawarma locations from Dec. 4 to 12.

“Please don’t judge us,” Jerusalem Shawarma co-owner Izzo AbuFarha said. “It was just an isolated [incident] in one of our locations, it didn’t happen all over the place.”

AbuFarha and his five brothers own the 10-restaurant chain, which opened in 2013.

He said they’ve has complied with AHS health inspectors, who recommended the restaurant wash common surfaces and the washrooms every 30 minutes.

“Everything has been dealt with,” AbuFarha said. “Alberta Health said after a few days that everything is good to go, they gave us the green light to continue with our business and carry on.” Tweet This

AHS said they are currently investigating each complaint to verify the claims, with many coming from groups that fell ill after eating catered lunches.

All of the chain’s locations were inspected by AHS, but none of the restaurants were ordered to close.

“Anything that was of concern, like the ready-to-eat food products, have all been discarded — those things have been started from scratch again. There’s been full disinfections at each of the locations, so we’ve ensured that public safety is number one,” AHS Calgary Zone safe food program manager Sarah Nunn said.

“If there was any serious concerns, then absolutely those locations would’ve been closed.”

0:40 123 people ill after suspected norovirus outbreak at Calgary shawarma restaurant: AHS 123 people ill after suspected norovirus outbreak at Calgary shawarma restaurant: AHS

AHS said they believe norovirus was the likely cause of the outbreak at four Jerusalem Shawarma locations, and they are confident they’ve stopped the spread.

However, Nunn said they are unable to confirm the source of the virus due to several different outbreaks of the virus across the city.

“It could’ve been picked up from anyone at any point anywhere and it’s just ended up at that location,” Nunn said. “But with all the precautions that we’ve put in place, we’ve certainly put a stop to that.” Tweet This

Following the news of the AHS investigation, AbuFarha said the restaurant has seen a steep decline in business, including multiple cancellations of catering orders.

He said the restaurant has also received racist comments.

“This is something we’ve been getting on a daily basis, lots of bad comments, lots of messages, lots of threatening, lots of phone calls to our staff, to our employees,” AbuFarha said.

Faizan Butt, the lawyer representing Jerusalem Shawarma, said the investigation has been blown out of proportion.

“Regardless of the fact that our clients have been vindicated by AHS, they’ve suffered substantial business loss, their reputation is ruined, and to this point, we’re unsure what their recourse is,” Butt said. “With public trials and social media fury, they’re still facing all kinds of backlash.” Tweet This

According to AHS, the virus is common around this time of year and is extremely contagious.

Symptoms of norovirus include severe stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, and can last anywhere from 24 to 60 hours, AHS said. The best way to prevent infection is to wash your hands often and wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

“The biggest thing is it’s out there in the community, and it’s about prevention,” Nunn said. “It’s about making sure that we don’t pass this on to anybody else.”

Nunn said AHS takes every complaint seriously and recommends anybody with concerns to contact AHS or 811 with health questions.​

AbuFarha said his employees are taking AHS’ advice seriously, all in an effort to go on with business as usual.

“We’re seeking the support of our community, we’re seeking the support of Calgarians in making this business get back to normal,” he said.

With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small