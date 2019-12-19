123 people ill after suspected norovirus outbreak at Calgary shawarma restaurant: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

One-hundred-twenty-three people have fallen ill after a suspected norovirus outbreak linked to a Calgary shawarma chain, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS said Thursday it received its first complaint about Jerusalem Shawarma on Dec. 6.

More complaints were later made by 17 different groups who said they ate food from multiple Jerusalem Shawarma locations from Dec. 4 to 12.

In response, AHS inspected all of the chain’s locations.

None of the restaurants were closed but AHS determined norovirus was the likely cause of the outbreak.

Health inspectors threw out foods of concern like vegetables and sauces, implemented better handwashing practices, and increased disinfection levels and frequencies, according to AHS.

Ultimately, four restaurant locations were connected to the outbreak:

AHS said it is working with Jerusalem Shawarma to ensure the “outbreak is contained and doesn’t pose a further risk.”

Norovirus spreads through contaminated water and foods, according to MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

Symptoms of norovirus include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, and can last anywhere from 24 to 60 hours, AHS said. The best way to prevent infection is to wash your hands often and wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

People are advised to contact 811 with health questions or concerns.​