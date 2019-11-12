AHS orders closure of Calgary restaurant due to health violations, including cockroach infestation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has ordered a northeast Calgary restaurant to close because of health code violations, including the presence of cockroaches.

Happy Lamb Hot Pot, located at 999 36 St. N.E., was ordered to close on Nov. 7. It’s also known as Mongolian Hot Pot and Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot.

According to AHS, cockroaches were under sinks, insecticides were sprayed in the food handling area, moist cleaning cloths were stored on food preparation tables and the bar, and a spray bottle wasn’t labelled.

“Live and dead cockroaches were observed under the kitchen handwashing sinks, food preparation sinks, a chest freezer, in the cook line and dry storage area,” the report said. Tweet This

There was substantial debris in the restaurant, a hole in the wall near plumbing, and a chilli container stored on the floor covered by soiled cardboard, AHS said.

“There was a heavy accumulation of debris on the floor and wall of cook line, on walls under dishwashing sinks, under food preparation tables and between baseboard and wall by the gas stove,” the report said.

AHS explained that the restaurant breached the Public Health Act, including Food Regulation, Alberta Regulation 31/2006 and Food Retail and Foodservices Code.

AHS said Happy Lamb Hot Pot needs to hire pest control, stop spraying insecticides, store cleaning cloths in an approved sanitizer between uses, label chemicals, clean all surfaces, replace baseboards by the stove, fix the hole in the wall, store food containers at least six inches off the floor, throw out soiled cardboard, cover food properly, and handle food with utensils.