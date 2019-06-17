Confirmed hepatitis A case at Airdrie restaurant: AHS

Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a confirmed hepatitis A case in someone who was handling food in Airdrie.

While that person was infected, they prepared food at Thang Long Vietnamese Cuisine, located at 304 Main St. S.

If you ate at that spot between May 27 and June 13, you may have been exposed to hepatitis A and should call Health Link at 811 immediately for assessment of exposure and risk.

AHS made it clear there is no ongoing risk of infection associated with Thang Long Vietnamese Cuisine because it has been cleaned, inspected and approved as safe to operate by AHS Environmental Public Health.

Immunization clinics are planned for June 18 and June 19 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Airdrie Town and Country Centre located at 275 Jensen Drive N.E.

AHS said immunization can only be provided within 14 days after exposure and can prevent illness from occurring.

Symptoms

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed is advised to keep an eye out for hepatitis A symptoms because illness can occur from 15 to 50 days after exposure, AHS said.

Hepatitis A symptoms include:

Some people, especially young children, may get a hepatitis A infection without noticing any symptoms, however, they are still infectious to others, AHS said.

If you have any symptoms, call 811 right away.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” said Dr. Jia Hu, the medical officer of health for AHS’ Calgary Zone, in a news release.

“Calling Health Link and monitoring yourself and your family for symptoms are important precautions.”

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus, spread through food and water contaminated with the feces or urine of infected people and by direct contact with infected people or objects, according to AHS.

If a person who is infected doesn’t properly wash his or her hands after using the washroom, the virus can be transmitted through food and beverages prepared by the infected individual, AHS explained.