Saskatoon Food Bank nears holiday donation goal

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Food Bank said it is sending out an urgent plea heading into Christmas.

The organization said it sees people from all walks of life each day, and the holiday season is particularly difficult for those experiencing hunger and poverty.

Laurie O’Connor, the executive director of the food bank, said she is seeing more people turn to the non-profit organization for support.

“During this time of the year, families are struggling to stay warm, give good gifts to their kids and put nutritious food on the table,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“This holiday season we are calling (on) our community to step up and unite against hunger.”

The food bank said it serves around 20,000 each month with its emergency food basket program, almost half who are children.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Connor said they rely on the support of the public in order to support programs and services in the community.

“Hunger is really about all of us,” O’Connor said.

“It could affect our neighbour across the street from us or a student at the next desk over to our child.”

Saskatoon Food Bank is in the middle of its major fundraiser season.

With just over a week to go in its campaign, staff said they are nearing their goal of $500,000 and 500,000 pounds of food.

The Saskatoon Food Bank will stay open until noon on Christmas Eve.

2:55 Busy time of year for Saskatoon Food Bank Busy time of year for Saskatoon Food Bank