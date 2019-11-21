Nutrien to match donations up to $250K for 33 food banks in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Financial contributions toward Saskatchewan food banks can have twice the impact while a campaign runs this holiday season.

Saskatoon-based fertilizer company Nutrien is matching up to $250,000 in cash donations to help reduce hunger and make difficult times a little easier for those in need.

The campaign returned Thursday and continues until Dec. 31.

“This campaign really impacts Saskatchewan communities in a big way,” Food Banks of Saskatchewan executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a press release.

“Supporters appreciate their donations being doubled by Nutrien, as every dollar donated goes twice as far. We are asking the public to give generously this holiday season.

“Together, we can make food security a reality in all of our communities.”

Donations received during the campaign will be allocated to 33 food banks that are registered with Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

People can donate online at the Food Banks of Saskatchewan website.