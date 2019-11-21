Regina’s Christmas Kettle campaign needs to fill over 3,000 volunteer shifts

Send this page to someone via email

That familiar sound of the holidays is jingling once again.

On Thursday, Salvation Army Regina launched their 2019 Christmas Kettle campaign. And this year they’re looking to surpass last year’s fundraising goal of $213,000 by raising $215,000 this holiday season.

“We appreciate the support of the community. We have had great success in past years, and we hope that will continue this year,” said Capt. Kristen Gray, core officer and director of Salvation Army Regina.

The Christmas Kettle campaign is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised helps support Salvation Army programs throughout the entire year. Programs include their Christmas hamper program where they serve up to 1,500 Regina families during Christmastime and their Adopt-A-Family program.

“It’s very important we fill our kettles at Christmastime to make sure we can support our programs all year round,” Gray said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army Regina is also in need of volunteers to stand at the kettle. They have 3,300 one-hour shifts they need to fill.

“We’re looking for folks to ring the bell at the kettles,” Gray said. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

Fourteen kettle bells will be set up throughout the city. They’ll be outside of all Walmarts, Superstores, the Cornwall Mall, at liquor stores and Costco.

Those who don’t have a loonie or toonie handy can donate by tapping their credit or debit card at all kettle bells.