‘Tap-and-go’ donations can be made at most Salvation Army Christmas Kettles in Calgary

Donating to the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign will be easier than ever at some Calgary locations this season, as many of the kettles have improved technology.

“We stepped to new technology last year so, at most kettle locations, you can just tap and go and make that donation,” Karen Livick said on Friday.

The kettle campaign launches this weekend with about 70 locations across the city where people can donate to services that run all year long, not just during Christmastime.

"This six-week campaign is so important because the funds that are raised stay right here in Calgary.

“It actually funds our year-round operations that support families and children,” Livick said.

The Salvation Army in Calgary is hoping to raise $1.1 million this year to help with things like Christmas toy hampers, school supplies, ESL classes and shelter programs that the organization offers.

Livick said donations from Calgarians are essential to providing a number of services to those struggling through a tough economy.

“In this economic uncertainty in Calgary, it’s really important so we run a lot of programs that help support families keep healthy, a lot of programs for employment and education — not just those emergency food hampers people think about,” she said.

"The Salvation Army, we have such a rich history and we're really thankful for that.

“We provide a wealth of opportunities and services and we just rely on those generous Calgarians to walk alongside us.”

The Christmas Kettle campaign is looking for volunteers to help out during the 2019 season.

“We really rely on those Calgarians who donate their time,” Livick said. “It’s 100 per cent volunteers so if they can come out and do a volunteer shift, a couple hours, we really rely on that and appreciate that.”

The campaign has its official kickoff on Saturday at Southcentre Mall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the Sounds of the Christmas Season band performance.