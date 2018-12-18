Calgarian’s international Christmas village dazzles visitors: ‘It’s just incredible!’

It’s a sight that impresses as soon as visitors walk into Tony van den Camp’s family room: his annual Christmas village, stretching wall to wall over several tables.

“Oh Tony, this is incredible!” neighbour Kay McKenzie said.

Van den Camp has no idea how many figures and scenes he’s got in his display, but he does know it all started 14 years ago.

He was hosting a Grey Cup party in his Calgary home, when several guests surprised him with little buildings.

“Well, then of course you’ve got to get trees,” van den Camp said. “And you’ve got to let it grow.”

His wife Bev Macleod has enjoyed watching it get bigger and bigger over the years.

“He hardly passes a store that has any of these,” Macleod said. “And when we travel, he’s always looking.”

Van den Camp has picked up several Christmas collectibles on their travels.

“Santa on a lobster, he came all the way from Newfoundland. The castle is actually from Prague,” van den Camp said. “Santa surfing here–picked him up in Hawaii last year.”

“It’s so detailed,” neighbour Vicki Ashmead said. “It’s just incredible!”

Van den Camp is perhaps most proud that his Christmas village resonates with some very special guests.

“The grandkids just love it,” he said. “Last Christmas they never left this room; they had their beds out here.”

With his keen eye for collecting seasonal treasures, van den Camp’s display is bound to be even more spectacular next holiday season.

“It’s just very heart-warming,” McKenzie said. “Christmas is special, but he makes it more special.”