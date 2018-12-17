Two-dollar tiny tree brings Calgary neighbours together during the holidays: ‘It’s fantastic!’

Head down just about any Calgary street at this time of year, and you’ll probably come across some pretty spectacular Christmas light displays.

But sometimes just a tiny tree is enough to bring neighbours together and warm a lot of hearts.

That’s what’s happening this year on Huntcroft Place N.E. in the Huntington Hills area of Calgary, where a small artificial tree is at the centre of a friendly annual competition among neighbours.

They vote each year on which one of them has come up with the most dazzling holiday season display, with the winner keeping the tree for a year as a trophy.

“It’s very, very competitive,” said Gareth Morgan with a smile.

Morgan started it all when he bought the tree for two dollars 10 years ago.

“Two dollars has bought us lots of fun, lots of getting together,” Morgan said.

“We got (the tree trophy) three times,” Donna Leavens said.

“It’s great for the community and gets you to know your neighbours.”

Leavens’ husband Ralph agrees.

“As a community unifying force, it’s fantastic!”

The competition has led to the neighbours getting together for other events throughout the year.

“At Stampede week, we have a barbecue here,” Ida Thomson said.

Word of the display competition is spreading, with buses from seniors centres coming by to check it out.

“We rushed out and gave them candy canes,” Morgan said. “The main thing is just to make it a merry Christmas and a great time for all.”